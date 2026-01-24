Tommaso Ciampa Pushing For NJPW Move Following WWE Departure

PWMania.com previously reported that Tommaso Ciampa announced he will be leaving WWE once his current contract expires and is open to accepting independent bookings.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Ciampa is trying to make his way into NJPW and that his push for indie bookings suggests he may not join AEW immediately.

Meltzer also mentioned that Ciampa is the type of free agent who, like Ricochet and Swerve Strickland, might be better suited for the AEW environment.

However, a potential downside is that AEW’s roster is already quite crowded, which could cause him to get lost in the shuffle if he were simply added to a faction like the Death Riders.

Ciampa is a former NXT Champion and Tag Team Champion, as well as a former World Television Champion in Ring of Honor, which is now owned by AEW.