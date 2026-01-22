NJPW Announces Complete Card For The New Beginning In Osaka 2026

NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) has announced the complete card for its upcoming event, The New Beginning in Osaka 2026. The show is scheduled for Wednesday, February 11th, at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.

The main event will feature IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji defending his title against Jake Lee. This will mark Tsuji’s first title defense since he won the prestigious championship from Konosuke Takeshita at Wrestle Kingdom earlier this month.

Tsuji also holds the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship; however, he will not defend it at The New Beginning. Instead, there will be a #1 Contender’s Match between Andrade El Idolo and Gabe Kidd.

In addition to this, fans can look forward to a Grudge Match between David Finlay and Callum Newman. A rematch for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship will feature Zack Sabre Jr., Ryohei Oiwa, and Hartley Jackson challenging Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and Oleg Boltin. Furthermore, Aaron Wolf will defend his NEVER Openweight Title against Ren Narita, while the IWGP Tag Team Title will be contested when The Knock Out Brothers take on Shota Umino and Yuya Uemura.

Here is the full card:

* Unbound Co. (Hiromu Takahashi and Taiji Ishimori) vs. United Empire (Francesco Akira and Jakob Austin Young) in a tag team match

* Kita Kita Brothers vs. United Empire in a tag team match

* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI and Oleg Boltin (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Ryohei Oiwa and Hartley Jackson for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship

* David Finlay vs. Callum Newman

* Aaron Wolf (c) vs. Ren Narita for the NEVER Openweight Championship

* Oskar and Yuto-Ice (c) vs. Shota Umino and Yuya Uemura for the IWGP Tag Team Title

* Gabe Kidd vs. Andrade El Idolo in a #1 Contender’s Match for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship

* Yota Tsuji (c) vs. Jake Lee for the IWGP Heavyweight Title