Big Championship Match Set For WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026

Last night on WWE NXT, Ricky Saints earned an NXT Championship match against the reigning champion, Joe Hendry, during an in-ring promo segment.

The promo followed an attack by Hendry on Saints in the Performance Center parking lot, which was a retaliation for Saints’ assault on him the previous week.

Hendry then made his way to the ring and called Saints down. Instead, Saints appeared on the balcony area of the arena and accused Hendry of stealing the title from him, claiming that Hendry is just “a meme come to life.”

Saints further stated that he possesses qualities that Hendry lacks—specifically talent and looks—necessary to be a champion. The two exchanged barbs until Saints challenged Hendry to put the title on the line at Vengeance Day, to which Hendry agreed.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, March 7th, at a location yet to be announced.

This will be the first NXT Premium Live Event (PLE) since NXT Deadline in December, and it is expected to air live on Peacock.