Backstage Footage Reveals Extreme Secrecy Behind Seth Rollins Injury Angle

A newly surfaced clip from WWE Unreal Season 2 has revealed just how tightly guarded one of WWE’s most convincing angles of 2025 truly was. The episode, which premiered on Netflix on January 20, pulls back the curtain on the infamous fake Seth Rollins knee injury from July 2025—an angle that was hidden from nearly everyone backstage, including the match referee.

The scene takes place backstage before Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia, where Paul Levesque (Triple H) privately speaks with Cody Rhodes.

Levesque informs Rhodes that Seth Rollins will be faking a serious knee injury during his match with LA Knight, stressing just how secretive the angle needed to be. “I wanna smarten you up to something that nobody knows… We’re gonna do an angle tonight where Seth blows his knee out… We’re kayfabing this like a motherf*cker.”

Triple H goes on to explain that only a tiny inner circle was aware of the plan:

Paul Levesque

Bruce Prichard

Ed Koskey

Bobby Roode

Seth Rollins

LA Knight

Paul Heyman (present when the idea was conceived)

Everyone else—including production staff, agents, and talent—was kept in the dark. Perhaps the most surprising revelation: the match referee, Jessika Carr, was intentionally not told.

Levesque explained the plan step by step: “He’s down, goes to Jess, Jess gives the X, medical comes out. Legit goes to him. He’ll call an audible, which Jess will go tell LA Knight. Did the referee need to know? No.”

By withholding the information, WWE ensured Carr’s reaction—and the medical response—looked completely authentic.

The match took place on July 12, 2025, at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Rollins appeared to suffer a devastating knee injury after attempting a springboard moonsault. The sell job was so convincing that it sparked real concern among fans, wrestlers, and industry insiders, with many believing Rollins was legitimately injured.

As later revealed on WWE Unreal, the entire sequence was meticulously planned to blur the line between reality and storyline—arguably one of WWE’s most successful modern kayfabe angles.

This revelation reinforces one of the core themes of WWE Unreal: despite the modern era of leaks and insider reporting, WWE can still shock audiences when secrecy is enforced at the highest level.

By limiting knowledge—even from officials inside the ring—WWE created a moment that felt real, unpredictable, and genuinely unsettling, proving that old-school kayfabe can still thrive in 2025 when executed correctly.