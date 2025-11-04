Update On First WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Of 2026

The following press release was sent out today with more details regarding WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada:

MONTREAL TO HOST FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN ON JANUARY 23 & SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT® ON JANUARY 24

Two-Day Combo Ticket Packages On Sale Friday, November 7 at 10am ET/7am PT

Presale Access Begins Tomorrow at 10am ET/7am PT

November 4, 2025 – WWE®, in conjunction with Tourisme Montréal, today announced that it will take over the Bell Centre in Montreal across back-to-back nights in January 2026, with Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, January 23, followed by Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, January 24.

Two-day combo ticket packages for Friday Night SmackDown and Saturday Night’s Main Event will go on sale starting Friday, November 7, at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.ca. Fans can purchase two-day combo tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.ca and using the code WWETIX starting tomorrow/Wednesday, November 5, at 10am ET/7am PT until Thursday, November 6, 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that has been promoting the city as a world-class leisure and business travel destination for over 100 years. The organization leads the development of innovative visitor experience strategies with a dual objective: delivering high-quality experiences and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism in a way that strives to be more sustainable, while remaining focused on long-term benefits for the city. Uniting more than 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montreìal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montreìal’s tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city’s economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to https://www.mtl.org/.