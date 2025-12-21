Backstage News On Kenny Omega And The Young Bucks’ AEW Contract Status

In August 2023, top AEW stars The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, confirmed they had signed new long-term contracts with the company.

These deals feature the highest financial guarantees for any tag team in wrestling history, comparable to an “NBA-level” deal.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Kenny Omega also signed a four-year contract extension with AEW during the summer of 2023.

This contract includes a clause that could add additional time due to injury. Sapp noted that The Young Bucks are under contract at least through 2027, although it remains unclear if they retain their executive vice president (EVP) roles.

When asked about the possibility of the Young Bucks or Omega moving to WWE, Sapp expressed skepticism about Omega making the jump. He speculated that the only scenarios in which Omega might consider WWE would be for a part-time role or a one-off appearance.

Additionally, he observed that Omega is aware of the limitations in his match abilities at this point. Regarding The Young Bucks, Sapp believes there is a significantly greater chance they could eventually transition to WWE than Omega.