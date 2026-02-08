AEW Files Trademark Application For “MegaBad”

AEW filed a new trademark for the term “MegaBad” on Thursday, February 5. This trademark is intended for entertainment services.

The name “MegaBad” is being used for the women’s tag team of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, who became the new #1 contenders for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship this past Wednesday night on Dynamite in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of professional wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers, namely, performances by a tag team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a tag team of professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a tag team of professional wrestlers.”