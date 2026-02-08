Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (2/11/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be held at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the main event, AEW TNT Champion “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa will defend his title against Kyle Fletcher. Additionally, The Rascalz will face The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and a third, yet-to-be-determined team in a three-way tag team match to determine the number one contender for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Moreover, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from the Triangle of Madness in a Strap Match. Lastly, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will participate in a face-to-face interview with Swerve Strickland.

