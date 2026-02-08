Tony Khan Announces The Rascalz Are Officially All Elite

During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz from The Rascalz teamed up with Eddie Kingston and Ortiz to take on the Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake), along with Big Bill and Bryan Keith, in an 8-Man Parking Lot Fight.

The chaotic match ultimately ended with victory for Kingston, Ortiz, Wentz, and Xavier.

Shortly after the match, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced on his Twitter (X) account that The Rascalz are officially “All Elite.”

Khan wrote, “Their team scored another win in the Las Vegas Parking Lot Fight on #AEWCollision tonight, and now it’s official: The Rascalz, @ZacharyWentz, @dezmondxavier, [and] @TheBadReed are All Elite!”

The Rascalz, which includes Trey Miguel, recently signed with the company after their contract with TNA Wrestling expired. However, just a day after AEW teased their arrival on the show “Collision: Maximum Carnage,” Miguel was released by the promotion due to his controversial remarks from the past. He has since returned to TNA.

Xavier and Wentz made their in-ring debut for the company on the January 31 episode of Collision, where they defeated CRU (composed of Action Andretti and Lio Rush) in a tag team match.