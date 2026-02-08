Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Wednesday, February 11th, 2026, through Sunday, April 12th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

* AEW Dynamite (Ontario, California) on February 11th: 2,350 tickets sold.

* AEW Grand Slam Australia (Sydney, Australia) on February 14th: 7,001 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Sacramento, California) on February 18th: 2,128 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Oceanside, California) on February 21st: 1,998 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Denver, Colorado) on February 25th: 784 tickets sold (sold out).

* AEW Dynamite (El Paso, Texas) on March 4th – 1,673 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Tucson, Arizona) on March 7th – 1,622 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (San Jose, California) on March 11th – 1,526 tickets sold.

* AEW Revolution 2026 (Los Angeles, California) on March 15th – 8,886 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) on April 1st – 2,367 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) on April 8th – 2,261 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynasty 2026 (Vancouver, British Columbia) on April 12th – 5,353 tickets sold.