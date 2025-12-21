Aleister Black Discusses New Creative Project

WWE star Aleister Black recently appeared on The Cody Tucker Show to discuss various topics, including his current project of creating a coffee-table book to preserve all his ideas.

Black said, “I told you at the beginning of the of the conversation before we press record that I’m working on a coffee-table book. Where I’m going to have everything kind of like etched out and like written out and, you know, something for fans to really digest in what all these costumes mean and what all the mask meant, you know, the stuff that I was wearing with in Australia against Damian Priest. Why did I come up with that mask, and what did it mean, and you know, stuff like that to me lives beyond what wrestling is on its own. It’s something that you can go 50 years down the line and go, ‘Hey, why did he do that thing? Why did he…Oh, wait. Did he mean so and so and so?’ I wanted something that lives beyond me. If that makes sense.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.