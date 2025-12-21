John Cena Opens Up About His Post-Retirement Plans

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena recently spoke with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of his podcast, “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” They discussed various topics, including what Cena plans to do next after retiring from the ring.

Cena said, “I have always been somebody to wait for life to deal you what it’s going to. ‘Cause life will deal you a hill, you know? It will deal you a hill. Right. So what is immediately next for me? I gotta get my third run on an implant [his tooth] here. I’ve lost three of them, and I gotta get another one. Just lost it. Life did it. Okay. So I’m going to get that done two days from now. And then holiday travel. So be present with curiosity and purpose with my family for seven days, and then for my other family for 10 days. And then after that, whatever hill I have next. But that is like keep screen time way down. Get as many social engagements as you can. Actively listen. Curiously, ask about folks and be genuine in what they have to answer. Know when a good friend of mine try to head, do you need, do you want me to listen, or do you want me to help essentially? A lot of folks just wanna lighten their backpack. You know what I’m saying? So these are folks I care and love about and actively after years of absence, hiding under the guise of, well, I’m working. I’m still not pouring into that relationship. So I got two to three weeks of that. And then, then I’ll see man.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

