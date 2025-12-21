WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dade City, Florida 12/20/2025

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill def. Kam Hendrix in a Singles Match.

– Brooks Jensen def. Harlem Lewis in a Singles Match.

– Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday def. Carlee Bright and Bayley Humphrey in a Tag Team Match.

– Elio LaFleur and Zozaya def. Harley Riggins and Jax Presley in a Tag Team Match.

– Jaida Parker def. WWE LFG season one winner Tyra Mae Steele in a Singles Match.

– Thea Hail (c) def. Nikkita Lyons to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy (c) def. The Culling’s Niko Vance to retain his WWE Men’s Speed Championship.

– WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey, Wren Sinclair and Alpha Academy’s WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri def. Fatal Influence (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi def. Tavion Heights in a Non-Title Match.