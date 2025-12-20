Backstage News On Chris Jericho Potentially Returning To WWE At Royal Rumble

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy’s newly announced tour schedule for 2025-2026 has garnered significant attention within the wrestling community.

Notably, there are no shows scheduled during WWE’s Royal Rumble weekend, fueling speculation that Jericho may make his return to the company for that event.

WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026, in Saudi Arabia, and Fozzy does not have a performance planned for that date. This has led fans to believe that Jericho will be available that weekend, especially since Fozzy’s confirmed tour begins with a run in the United Kingdom from February 6 to February 21. Additionally, there are only a few dates planned in the United States for May, while January remains free of scheduled shows.

The report also notes that Fozzy is not booked for two major AEW pay-per-view events, on December 27 and March 15. The absence of schedule conflicts has further fueled speculation about Jericho’s availability.

However, an open calendar does not necessarily confirm that Jericho will appear on those dates, as there has been no official announcement from WWE, AEW, or Jericho himself regarding any planned involvement.

Jericho has a history of arranging Fozzy tours around key wrestling commitments, and past schedules have shown similar gaps before high-profile events.

That said, there are no indications of ongoing negotiations or creative plans, and the tour schedule only confirms that Jericho will not be performing during that weekend.