Update On Jimmy Hart’s Stolen Megaphone From WrestleCade

PWMania.com previously reported that the iconic megaphone of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart was stolen at the WrestleCade convention late last month.

WrestleCade announced on their Twitter (X) account that the megaphone has now been returned to Jimmy Hart. Hart expressed his happiness by calling it a “great Christmas present” to have the megaphone back. He also wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

WrestleCade wrote, “THE MEGAPHONE MYSTERY… SOLVED During #WrestleCade Weekend, the unthinkable happened. Jimmy Hart’s ICONIC megaphone disappeared. 🎤 The questions have been nonstop. Now, Jimmy Hart finally speaks and reveals what REALLY happened. Turn it up. Hit play. Get the answer. 👇”