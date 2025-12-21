Report: LA Knight Expected To Be Out Of Action Until 2026

As PWMania.com previously reported, last Monday night on RAW, WWE announced that LA Knight is “indefinitely” sidelined following a vicious attack by The Vision the previous week.

After losing to Logan Paul of The Vision in the main event, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed brutally assaulted Knight, with Reed delivering a Tsunami slam onto Knight on the roof of a car.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp noted that Knight will be out of action until at least 2026. The report also mentioned that Knight has several years remaining on his current WWE contract.

This news follows fan reactions suggesting that the attack on Knight was a “burial” of the former WWE United States Champion. However, BodySlam+ reported that WWE is positioning Knight as one of the company’s top babyfaces for 2026, indicating that next year will likely be a significant one for him in WWE.

There is currently no information on when Knight will return to WWE. It was noted that he was scheduled to work the December 8 RAW while dealing with an illness.

It remains to be seen if the plans for Knight will ultimately come to fruition, but Sapp does not consider what happened to Knight as a burial. He believes that the intense reactions from WWE fans are the kind of response that WWE aims to provoke.