John Cena Explains Why WWE Legends Drank Bourbon Backstage

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena recently spoke with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of his podcast, “What Do You Wanna Talk About?”

They discussed a variety of topics, including Cena’s conversation with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker about why they drink bourbon backstage.

Cena said, “I asked Undertaker one time, ‘Why do we drink bourbon?’ He said, ‘Because it’s hard.’ No kidding. ‘And we gargle it because it’s difficult.’ And when I’m trying to get my eyes on a room of who are the right people. The business is tough. It will just — if you’re not ready for it, it will get the best of you. And it was a metric of among many, can you take a rib? Like can you do the hard stuff? Can you be up early? Can you be out late? Do you — can we trust you again? Again, a bit archaic, because the business has changed. But the reason they did that was because it was difficult.”

On what he learned from that:

“So my takeaway from that was ‘Don’t be afraid to do hard shit.’ But also, what I loved about that time was the brotherhood, the fraternity. So what’s the difference? Why do we gotta drink it all at once? Pour me something, let’s sip on it and let’s have a conversation. Let’s grow and learn.”

On Shane McMahon telling him why they gargle Whiskey:

“So he gave me a mirror message of what Undertaker said. ‘We do it because it’s not easy.’ But like, so what I hear is, ‘We’re trying to bet on the right people.’ And I get that. I’m way more lenient. I wanna bet on everybody. I want everybody to win. But I also get why it existed.”

