Spoilers: AEW Dynamite Taping Results For 12/24/2025

All Elite Wrestling held their latest set of television tapings last night at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, for next week’s Dynamite on 34th Street special. Below are the full spoiler results for next week’s Dynamite on 34th Street special, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Konosuke Takeshita def. Orange Cassidy in a Continental Classic Gold League Match.

– Máscara Dorada def. Roderick Strong in aContinental Classic Blue League Match.

– Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter had a face-to-face interview. The reigning AEW Women’s World Champion said that Hayter would come face-to-face with the cosmic killer at Worlds End, adding that she wants Hayter to prove that she is a deserving candidate to win the title. Hayter then tried to attack Statlander, but Statlander caught her arm.

– MJF def. Dustin Waller.

– Babes of Wrath hyped each other up.

– Bandido def. Ricochet in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Match.

– Marina Shafir def. Mina Shirakawa. The Death Riders member continued to choke Shirakawa after the match. Toni Storm then made her way out for the save, only to be knocked out by Marina.

– The Young Bucks announced that they won’t be cleared for in-ring for the rest of the year. Kenny Omega then said that they’ll still be The Elite before declaring that he needs to take care of something that he should have taken care of long back.

– Jack Perry def. PAC in a Continental Classic Gold League Match.

– MJF then gets taken out by Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page following an unsuccessful attack. Hangman then choked MJF with a chain. Swerve then said that MJF loves people because they feed his ego. He also called MJF narcissistic, selfish, and a bigot, claiming that the Pinnacle, Wardlow, Jay White, and Adam Cole were all his victims. Amid all this, Samoa Joe appeared on the screen after his stablemates had been taken out to declare that he will crush his opponents’ dreams at Worlds End.