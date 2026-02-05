Report: John Cena Not Expected To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame This Year

John Cena is not expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, despite officially wrapping up his in-ring career in December 2025. Following his retirement match—which brought an end to a historic 23-year run with WWE—many fans assumed the 17-time World Champion would headline the Class of 2026.

However, according to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Cena is not currently slated for induction at this year’s ceremony. Instead, the report notes that Stephanie McMahon is expected to serve as the headliner for the class. McMahon has recently returned to the spotlight with her What’s Your Story? podcast and has remained one of the most influential figures in WWE history for decades.

Beyond the traditional individual and team inductions, WWE is also reportedly planning an additional “Immortal Moments” induction for the upcoming ceremony. This category is designed to honor a specific match, segment, or historic event rather than a performer, continuing a concept introduced at last year’s event.

The Class of 2025 was headlined by Paul Triple H Levesque, with Lex Luger also receiving induction. Michelle McCool was honored as well for her impact on WWE’s women’s division.

In the tag team category, The Natural Disasters—comprised of the late Earthquake and Typhoon—were posthumously inducted. The ceremony also introduced the “Immortal Moment” concept, with the inaugural honor awarded to the iconic submission match between Bret The Hitman Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. The moment was inducted by CM Punk, bridging multiple eras of WWE history.

The Legacy Wing also expanded with the inductions of Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff.

While Cena’s Hall of Fame induction appears to be delayed rather than denied, the current plan suggests WWE is opting to spotlight other major figures in 2026, leaving fans to wonder when—and how—the company will ultimately honor one of its most iconic stars.