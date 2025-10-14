Report: Seth Rollins May Require Surgery Following Legitimate Injury At Crown Jewel

The shocking betrayal of Seth Rollins by his own faction, The Vision, on WWE Raw was reportedly not a long-term planned storyline, but a creative move “necessitated” by a legitimate injury to the World Heavyweight Champion.

According to a new report from PWInsiderElite.com, there is internal belief within WWE that Rollins may be facing shoulder or rotator cuff surgery following the injury he sustained during the Crown Jewel premium live event.

The report notes that while some within WWE remain cautious due to a previous fabricated injury storyline earlier this year, others are convinced this situation is real. Supporters of that view point to the early breakup of The Vision and the potential loss of major matches against CM Punk and Roman Reigns as indicators that the injury has disrupted WWE’s long-term creative plans.

A high-level WWE executive confirmed to PWInsider that Rollins was indeed hurt, though the full extent of the damage is still unknown.

“There was word spreading of a potential surgery, but nothing has been officially announced by anyone in the company – nor has there been any acknowledgement of what this means for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.”

Rollins is believed to have injured his left shoulder during his main event match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. The injury reportedly occurred when he landed awkwardly executing a coast-to-coast dive. A photo later surfaced of Rollins wearing a sling ahead of Raw, further fueling speculation about the injury’s severity.

The dramatic on-screen attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, followed by Paul Heyman’s alignment with the pair, was reportedly designed to write Rollins off television to allow for recovery.

Despite the setback, WWE officials reportedly see a “silver lining” in the opportunity to elevate Breakker and Reed “to the moon” under Heyman’s guidance — a move that could reinvigorate creative direction on Raw.

As of now, no official update has been provided on Seth Rollins’ medical status or whether he will be forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship.