SmackDown In Chicago Nearly Sold Out Amid AJ Lee Return Speculation

The September 5th, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and the event is already shaping up to be one of the brand’s biggest crowds of the year.

According to @WrestleTix, a total of 16,031 tickets have been distributed for the show, an increase of 265 since the last update. For comparison, the April 4th, 2025 SmackDown at the same venue drew 15,818 attendees, while the year-to-date average attendance for SmackDown sits at 11,352.

Ticket demand has driven prices to premium levels. Beyond “Verified Resale” listings, the only “Standard Admission” tickets remaining are on the floor, starting at $1,327.20. The current estimated gate for the event is projected at $2.3 million.

There has also been speculation that AJ Lee, the wife of CM Punk, could make an appearance at the show. While WWE has not confirmed her status, rumors of her in-ring return have intensified in recent weeks.