Backstage News On Who Makes Up The Writing Teams In AEW And WWE

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp discussed the current writing teams behind AEW and WWE, including who leads the creative direction for both companies.

According to Sapp, WWE’s creative structure operates under Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, with SmackDown’s co-lead writers being Brian “Road Dogg” James and John Swikata. On the RAW side, Jonathan Baekstrom and Ryan Ward serve as the co-lead writers.

Sapp explained that AEW’s creative setup differs significantly from WWE’s. Company President and CEO Tony Khan oversees and approves all creative decisions, serving as the ultimate authority on what airs on television—similar to Triple H’s role in WWE. However, AEW does not have designated “lead writers” in the same way WWE does. Instead, creative input comes from several individuals, including RJ City, Will Washington, Sonjay Dutt, QT Marshall, and Jenn Pepperman, with AEW’s coaches also playing a major role in the process.

RJ City has been recognized for his creative work with “Timeless” Toni Storm, while Mercedes Moné has credited Jenn Pepperman for collaborating with her on her storylines.