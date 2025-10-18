Backstage Update On WWE Possibly Buying Out TNA Wrestling

WWE and TNA Wrestling have maintained a working relationship for quite some time, with wrestlers from both promotions frequently appearing on each other’s shows. Recently, they held a joint event titled “NXT vs. TNA Showdown” on October 7th.

This partnership has led to speculation that WWE may consider acquiring TNA outright.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp shared his thoughts on WWE as a potential buyer of TNA Wrestling, stating that he doesn’t believe it is likely. He noted that TKO Group Holdings, WWE’s parent company, has not been actively pursuing asset acquisitions recently.

Sapp also pointed out that while Zuffa purchased promotions like PRIDE and Strikeforce in the past, WWE’s acquisitions of competitors such as WCW and ECW occurred long before the TKO merger.

Sapp further explained that WWE would not gain much from buying TNA, as the promotion lacks a valuable television time slot, has few contracts, and relies on rented equipment. He emphasized that TNA’s most significant asset is its intellectual property (IP) and library.

Additionally, he mentioned that acquiring TNA could potentially strengthen an antitrust case against WWE.

Earlier reports indicated that WWE holds the right of first refusal to purchase TNA if another party makes a bid for the promotion. TNA President Carlos Silva has recently hinted at a new media rights deal for the company.