WWE May Change Identity Of Survivor Series Masked Attacker

Last weekend’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event was headlined by the Men’s WarGames Match, featuring Bron Breakker, Brock Lesnar, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre facing off against CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos, and Roman Reigns. Team Vision emerged victorious after a masked attacker entered the ring through the cage in the final moments of the match, taking out Punk with a superkick followed by a stomp.

Despite initial reports suggesting Austin Theory was behind the attack at Survivor Series, the final on-screen reveal may not point to him as the culprit.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s creative direction may shift following the premium live event, leaving the storyline open for another wrestler to be revealed as the attacker later on. Meltzer also noted that WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman initially pushed for Theory to join Team Vision as someone to take pins instead of Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed. Theory was reportedly planned to be part of the heel WarGames team until Jacob Fatu’s injury changed several creative plans.

Meltzer stated that Fatu’s injury required WWE to accelerate the feud between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre by one month. This is why both men entered the WarGames match sooner than expected, replacing their originally planned showdown for a later event. With Rhodes and McIntyre now involved, WWE determined that McIntyre fit the fifth heel slot better than Theory. As a result, Theory was only slated to appear as the masked attacker rather than being a formally announced member of the WarGames team.

Additionally, Meltzer noted that WWE still has the option to change the storyline explanation before the unmasking occurs on television. Pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho was specifically mentioned as a possible reveal if the creative plans are extended until January. If that happens, Meltzer claimed it “would immediately get Jericho into a top position.”