Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Saturday, December 6th, 2025, through Saturday, January 24th, 2026, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

– WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 6th in San Antonio, Texas has 1,709 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 8th in Kansas City has 5,534 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, December 12th in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania has 4,188 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Friday, December 12th in Greensboro, North Carolina has 1,372 tickets sold.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13th in Washington, D.C. has 16,483 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Saturday, December 13th in Columbia, South Carolina has 799 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Sunday, December 14th in Macon, Georgia has 873 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 15th in Hershey has 6,122 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, December 19th in Grand Rapids has 4,071 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Friday, December 26th in Baltimore has 5,682 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Saturday, December 27th in Tampa has 6,258 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Saturday, December 27th in Pittsburgh has 4,952 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Sunday, December 28th in Jacksonville has 3,334 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Sunday, December 28th in Rochester, New York has 2,327 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 29th in Orlando has 8,899 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Tuesday, December 30th in Estero has 3,411 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Tuesday, December 30th in Detroit has 3,456 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Thursday, January 1st, 2026 in Syracuse, New York has 2,272 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, January 2nd, 2026 in Buffalo has 4,301 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Friday, January 2nd, 2026 in Buffalo, New York has 5,034 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Saturday, January 3rd, 2026 in Worcester has 2,950 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Holiday Tour Event on Sunday, January 4th, 2026 in Bridgeport has 2,574 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 5th, 2026 in Brooklyn has 4,973 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, January 23rd, 2026 in Montreal has 5,982 tickets sold.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, January 24th, 2026 in Montreal has 5,982 tickets sold.