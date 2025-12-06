John Cena Shares The Biggest Lesson Vince McMahon Taught Him

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena recently appeared on the Bill Simmons podcast, where he discussed various topics, including the most significant lesson he learned from former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Cena said, “So of all the things he did and of all the things he taught me, one piece that was very important is that no one is irreplaceable. And that’s the truth. The one thing that needs to stand firm is the consumer’s belief in what we do. And Vince has so much knowledge. I think what’s happened is unfortunate because you have this individual with so much depth of field, who can who can still offer things. And we no longer can pull from that well. But it doesn’t mean we don’t have able-bodied folks who can’t put on creative programming.”

On how he never wanted Vince to go:

“So yeah, I never wanted Vince to go, because I love him. And I know how much he loves the business. But he taught me like, we’re all going to go. All of us. And he taught me that not only through saying, [but] through his actions. I was there the day he fired Stone Cold. ‘You missed a date. Gotta go.’ His biggest attraction. ‘I got to let people know this isn’t okay.’ So things happen. We got to let people know this isn’t okay. It’s time for you to go. Everybody goes, man. Everybody goes. So because of his words, yeah. Yeah.”

