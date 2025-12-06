Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/12/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network.

The show is scheduled to take place at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, at 8 PM ET. It will also be available for international viewing on Netflix.

In the main event, WWE United States Champion “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov will defend his title against Tommaso Ciampa of #DIY.

Additionally, Damian Priest and “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley will compete against Aleister Black and Zelina Vega in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Furthermore, Alexa Bliss will take on “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend in a singles match.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.