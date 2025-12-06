WWE Debating WrestleMania 42 Direction Amid Injuries And Changing Creative Plans

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the banter between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at the end of Survivor Series: WarGames was intentional storytelling meant to hint at a future title showdown between the two. However, plans for WrestleMania remain flexible and could change as creative discussions continue.

Meltzer also stated that WWE has internally confirmed a matchup between Rhodes and Reigns III for a future event, with several early scenarios for WrestleMania 42 being explored. One option includes Roman Reigns facing CM Punk, while Rhodes may potentially compete against a different opponent.

WWE is also considering a match between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, provided that Rollins recovers from his shoulder injury in time, as he has expressed a desire to compete at WrestleMania in some capacity.

The report indicates that the WrestleMania 42 card is far from finalized. WWE typically adjusts its long-term plans based on injury timelines, audience reactions, and strategic considerations related to broadcast partners.

Although Rhodes vs. Reigns III is set to take place at some point in the future, it is too early to determine if it will occur at WrestleMania, and Meltzer noted that the match may be scheduled for another major event instead.