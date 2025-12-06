TNA Reportedly Interested In AJ Styles For First iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling and AMC Networks have announced a multi-year partnership that will bring TNA’s flagship show, iMPACT, to both AMC and AMC+.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that a source from WWE indicated that TNA Wrestling has expressed interest in having AJ Styles compete on their first-ever episode of iMPACT on the AMC Network, scheduled for Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Meltzer also mentioned that TNA had previously been in discussions with Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, about using it as the new venue for their TV tapings, with plans for iMPACT to be broadcast live weekly. However, those discussions did not lead to any agreements, and the company will continue to record its shows at various locations as it has been doing throughout the year.

Styles, who was a key figure in TNA Wrestling for many years, made an appearance at the Slammiversary event this past July. However, WWE reportedly did not allow him to perform at that event. The Phenomenal One has expressed a desire to have one more match in TNA but acknowledged that it is unlikely to happen since he would not receive permission from WWE.