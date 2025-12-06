WWE Reportedly Planning NXT Double Taping For Late December

According to Bodyslam+, the final live episode of WWE’s NXT brand is scheduled for Tuesday, December 16th.

The report also mentioned that WWE sources have indicated the company may hold a double taping at the Performance Center on Wednesday, December 17th, for the episodes airing on December 23rd and 30th.

This scheduling will allow talents to have time off for the holiday season.

Later tonight, WWE will present its final NXT premium live event of the year, titled Deadline, which will take place at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.