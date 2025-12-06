Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special. WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena previously announced that the show will feature NXT talent competing against main roster opponents in exhibition bouts before his final match.

The first of these matches was revealed on SmackDown.

In the first match, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes announced that he will be facing the NXT Champion at the event.

Oba Femi is set to challenge Ricky Saints for the championship at NXT Deadline later tonight, and the winner of that match will move on to face Rhodes.

In the second match, Bayley is scheduled to battle former WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca. Bayley and Ruca had a brief face-to-face encounter in a backstage segment during the show.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, December 13th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

