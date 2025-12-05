Additional Information On WWE Library Content Leaving Peacock

PWMania.com previously reported that certain WWE library content, specifically WCW and ECW material, will be leaving NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform at the end of this month.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that the WWE library will indeed exit Peacock at the month’s end, and the future of WWE library content in the United States remains uncertain. Meltzer also mentioned that ESPN is interested in acquiring some of this library content, suggesting it will likely end up with them.

It is unclear how much of the library ESPN will acquire and how it will utilize it on its streaming service. While Netflix currently holds international streaming rights to WWE content, a significant amount of material has not yet been made available on the platform.

The new ESPN App is the current home for WWE premium live events (PLE) in the U.S., with the partnership beginning last September during WrestlePalooza in Indianapolis, Indiana. In contrast, Netflix retains the international streaming rights for WWE PLEs. Additionally, Peacock will broadcast WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13, featuring the final match of John Cena’s career. This event is set to take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.