WWE Plans Major Push For Natalya’s “Lowkey Legend” Persona

Natalya’s impressive recent run on the independent circuit has reportedly convinced WWE management to bring her revamped “Lowkey Legend” persona to Monday Night Raw. According to WrestleVotes, the character resonated strongly with fans and quickly caught the attention of top executives within the company.

WrestleVotes noted that WWE officials closely monitored Natalya’s appearances across several indie promotions, where she debuted and refined the new persona. Her work drew strong reactions both live and online, prompting internal discussions about integrating the character into WWE programming.

“According to those we spoke to, we can report that Natalya’s work as the Low Key Legend across several different promotions quickly caught the attention of upper management, including how well it was being received by fans everywhere, both in person and online through social media,” WrestleVotes reported.

As a result of the overwhelmingly positive reception, WWE has decided to move forward with the character on national television.

“The decision was then made to bring the character to WWE with hopes that Nattie will be a vital part and a strong part of the Women’s Division going forward,” the report stated.

This transition already began on Raw, where WWE aired a vignette featuring Natalya and current Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxine Dupri, signaling the start of a new storyline and a renewed push for the former SmackDown Women’s Champion.

The segment marks the official beginning of Natalya’s next chapter — one that WWE hopes will re-establish her as a major figure in the women’s division.