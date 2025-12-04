Nikki Bella Fuels Bella Twins Reunion Speculation After Heel Turn

Nikki Garcia (Nikki Bella) is embracing her new heel persona — and teasing that she may not be walking this path alone for long.

During the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Garcia reflected on her recent character turn following Survivor Series and hinted at where her on-screen evolution may be heading.

Garcia described her heel shift as an exciting creative change, acknowledging that her current run won’t last forever and that she wants to make the most of her time in the ring. “I could look, and I see, and I know that how the things are different, but I also think it’s fun and different. It’s not like I’m going to be here forever,” Garcia said.

She shared advice given by WWE producers, who encouraged her to slow down and focus on telling meaningful stories. “You will have so much time to tell these different stories, but take in what can we tell now,” she recalled being told.

Garcia then raised a key question that has already sparked fan speculation: how can her heel character maintain dominance in today’s landscape? “So now how can this heel character, what does she use?… meaning like, what can she use to dominate this era because she can’t do it alone? Whatever it might be. I think of that stuff.”

That statement immediately prompted Brie Garcia (Brie Bella) to jump in and ask whether Nikki was hinting at needing her twin sister. Nikki didn’t deny the implication — in fact, she leaned into it.

Brie said, “Well, you should be thinking about that. What characters evolve and…” before Nikki replied: “Oh, I have very good ideas that I will share with you.”

The exchange strongly suggests that a Bella Twins reunion may be under consideration — especially as Nikki’s heel persona grows and Brie has openly expressed interest in one final run together.