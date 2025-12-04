Jim Ross Expects Vince McMahon To Attend John Cena’s Final WWE Match

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross believes Brock Lesnar is the perfect opponent for John Cena’s final match — and he expects Vince McMahon to be in the building for the historic event. Ross shared his thoughts on the latest episode of Grilling JR, discussing Cena’s upcoming retirement bout set for December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

When asked who he would book for Cena’s farewell if he “had the pencil,” Ross bypassed the current storyline direction involving GUNTHER and the “Last Time Is Now” tournament, instead calling for a blockbuster showdown with Lesnar, who famously squashed Cena at WrestlePalooza.

“Brock Lesnar… because that’s the biggest match available, and I think that they have good chemistry,” Ross said. “I think it would be a hell of attraction, and it’s the ultimate challenge for John Cena to beat Brock Lesnar in a high-stakes match like this would be. So I’d book Lesnar. Lesnar is not really in any kind of established program right now.”

Ross added that, from a business perspective, Cena should lose his final match to elevate the next generation — a tradition often embraced in professional wrestling. He compared Cena’s status to a mafia kingpin whose legacy is already untouchable.

“I think the right thing for business is for him to put somebody over that can help make their career,” Ross explained. “John’s made. He’s a made man. He’s Tony Soprano, he’s a former boss of bosses… but I think he loses his last match. And the reason I think that is because I think that’s what John would want.”

As for speculation that Vince McMahon might attend Cena’s retirement bout in Washington, D.C., Ross said he would be shocked if the former WWE Chairman didn’t show up.

“What surprised me, Vince is a very independent thinker… So I would be shocked if Vince wasn’t in the building to commemorate and celebrate John Cena’s last match,” Ross said. “Cena has made Vince a fortune, and he’s not been any problem. So I can’t see why Vince wouldn’t — there’s no agenda, political agenda that would prevent Vince from attending this match.”

Cena’s opponent will be decided this Friday on SmackDown, when LA Knight faces GUNTHER in the finals of the tournament.

With Cena’s last match looming, industry legends — and fans — are voicing strong opinions on how the story of the 16-time World Champion should end.