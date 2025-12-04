Brie Bella Open To WWE Comeback Under One Condition

Brie Bella is open to stepping back into the ring — but only if she can do it alongside her sister, Nikki Bella. While Nikki is currently in the middle of a final solo run with WWE, Brie has not competed since her appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble and has remained absent from the women’s division.

During a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW commentator Bryan Danielson addressed the possibility of his wife returning to WWE. He made it clear that Brie is not interested in a singles comeback.

“Only in certain contexts,” Danielson said when asked if Brie would return. “She doesn’t want to come back and do like a singles run or anything like that. If she comes back, she would want to do it with [Nikki].”

Danielson added that Brie has a personal motivation tied to motherhood that could make a comeback meaningful.

“I think there’s something in her, too, that — and I can appreciate this — because our kids see her as just a mom. ‘Just a mom,’ as if that isn’t the hardest job in the world. Part of her, I think, has a desire to have the kids see her in that light [as a wrestler].”

Nikki Bella returned to WWE earlier this year and has taken on high-profile matches, including a Women’s World Championship bout against Stephanie Vaquer at Survivor Series. However, Nikki has openly expressed how difficult it has been to compete without her twin sister by her side.

Brie previously stated that Danielson’s AEW employment was a “roadblock” preventing WWE from bringing her back. With Danielson winding down his in-ring career in 2024 and transitioning full-time to commentary, that barrier may no longer exist.

Nikki recently confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that this current WWE run will be her final one, and she reiterated how much she hopes to finish her career reunited with Brie. She echoed those feelings during a guest appearance on Get Up:

“I’ve built not only this legacy with Brie, but this empire with her. It’s been quite a journey without her, but I hope I can finish it with her.”

The door appears open for one last Bella Twins run — but only if the timing and circumstances are right.