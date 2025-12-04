Logan Paul Confirms “WWE Has Talked About” Donald Trump Attending John Cena’s Retirement Match

A notable name from outside the ring may be in play for John Cena’s final match — at least according to someone who would know.

Logan Paul has weighed in on the ongoing chatter about former U.S. President Donald Trump potentially attending Cena’s last-ever bout, a high-profile showdown scheduled for Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

During a new interview with Fox News, “The Maverick” didn’t shy away from confirming that Trump’s name has come up in internal conversations.

“We (people in the WWE) have talked about it,” Paul said. “I have no idea. It seems like something that could happen. I think it’d be awesome. But I don’t know how political the WWE wants to get, so I’m not sure.”

Even Paul sounds curious to see how far WWE pushes this one.

Speculation has swirled for weeks, and while nothing is official, Paul’s comments add more fuel to the fire.

As for Cena’s final opponent, that piece of the puzzle will fall into place on the December 5 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Gunther and LA Knight are set to clash in the finals of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, with the winner earning the right to face Cena at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event show, which will be the last match of Cena’s legendary career.