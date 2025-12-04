Chelsea Green Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles During Injury Layoffs

WWE Women’s United States Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green appeared on The Bobbycast to discuss various topics, including the mental health struggles that come with dealing with injuries, especially during the recovery process.

Green said, “I mean yeah, of course. Especially especially when it comes to injuries. I mean, look; mental health is going to be a struggle no matter what. And then it’s going to be a struggle when you’re sleep-deprived, or when you haven’t eaten enough, or when the pressures of show business are put on you. But it’s really tough as an athlete when the thing that you love the most is kind of ripped out from underneath you. And usually as a wrestler, it’s not in this amazing fashion. It’s something really crazy, like tripping and falling. Or like, we fall on our butt and we break our wrist, which I’ve done three times. It’s not in this glorious fashion of, ‘I fell off a 20-foot ladder through a flaming table and everyone was cheering and and I broke something.’ That’s not how it happens. It’s always the simplest of things. When I had my first injury, it was in India, and I broke my collar bone mid-match. And I actually had to get airlifted to a hospital in India, and receive treatment there. I went through surgery in India. That was crazy, but again, I was on the indies, I was able to go home. It wasn’t that tough on my mental health.”

On lessons she learned from her WWE injuries:

“It was tough when I had my first injury in WWE because it was on live TV. It happened, and then I was off live TV and my dream was kind of ripped away from me. And that happened again when I had my Smackdown debut. I broke my wrist on live television, just before I was about to qualify for Survivor Series. And you know, seeing this amazing road in front of you. ‘I’m gonna do all these things, I’m debuting. I’m gonna be a star, I’m gonna get a raise, I’m gonna be on WrestleMania, I’m gonna be the next John Cena.’ And then all of a sudden, you’re stuck at home for six to 12 weeks, and you’re not doing anything. You’re not going to work, you’re not filling your cup with doing media, or getting hair and makeup done, or doing any of those things that you have been doing every single day for weeks on end. It’s really really tough. But I learned with my last broken arm that if you don’t have hobbies and things outside of this that you love? Whether you’re injured or not, you’re going to go insane. Because this doesn’t last forever. This is show business and show business is so cutthroat. You need to have other things that fill your cup and that make you whole and that keep you happy.”

