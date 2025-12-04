Bayley Frustrated With WWE Talent Leaving Shows Early

Bayley is expressing confusion and frustration over what she sees as a troubling backstage trend in WWE: talent leaving arena shows before the event has wrapped. With nearly 20 years of experience, Bayley has become widely recognized as a locker room leader—an observation recently highlighted by Michelle McCool, who praised Bayley for living up to her “Role Model” moniker by consistently being one of the last performers to leave the building.

Appearing on Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, Bayley compared today’s backstage culture with the environment she entered when she first joined the main roster.

“Yeah, that just blows my mind. When I first got on the road, all the live events you always watched. Cena watched everything, Roman watched everything,” she recalled.

She pointed out that Seth Rollins has continued that tradition, positioning himself at the front monitor near the curtain to watch each show unfold.

But Bayley’s frustration comes from younger wrestlers asking veterans for advice—then disappearing before the veterans even have the chance to give it.

“Then Seth comes back from the main event and nobody’s there. That is like, ‘what? You just asked for his advice and nobody’s here.’ That drives me crazy,” Bayley said.

She admitted she struggles to understand why performers would leave early, even if they aren’t booked on the show.

“It’s different, and I don’t know what’s missing.”

Despite the shifting atmosphere, Bayley remains committed to leading by example.

“For me I’m just trying to lead by example so I’d hope some of the girls see I’m still here… and that would maybe (lead to others thinking) ‘oh maybe I should stay too’.”

Bayley’s comments shed light on a growing cultural divide backstage—one she hopes to help bridge through mentorship, consistency, and accountability.