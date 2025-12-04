WWE Reaches Historic YouTube Milestone With 100 Billion Lifetime Views

WWE has officially crossed a massive digital milestone, becoming just the 12th YouTube channel in history to surpass 100 billion lifetime views. The achievement places WWE among the platform’s most elite content creators and underscores the company’s long-term success in digital media and global fan engagement.

According to Social Blade, WWE reached the milestone after uploading more than 89,483 videos, a volume unmatched by most channels in YouTube’s upper tier. The WWE YouTube channel also boasts 111 million subscribers, making it the 13th most-subscribed channel on the entire platform.

Despite the historic accomplishment, WWE still trails YouTube’s biggest juggernauts. T-Series leads all creators with more than 319 billion views, while Cocomelon is the only other channel to surpass the 200 billion mark. Internet megastar MrBeast sits just ahead of WWE on the all-time view chart with more than 102 billion views.

WWE launched its YouTube channel in 2007, and it has since become a primary hub for global distribution of the company’s content. The channel features highlights from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, live-streamed pre-shows for Premium Live Events, exclusive interviews, classic full matches, and more. This consistent output has allowed WWE to leverage decades of archival footage while maximizing ad revenue—estimated in the millions annually.

The success of WWE’s flagship YouTube channel has also fueled a growing digital ecosystem, spawning dedicated spinoff channels such as WWE Vault and WCW Vault, which curate classic matches and moments for nostalgic fans and collectors.

WWE’s 100 billion–view milestone reinforces the brand’s dominance not only in sports entertainment but across the global digital landscape.