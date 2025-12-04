CM Punk Lands New Acting Role In Netflix Rom-Com The Bodyguard

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is continuing to expand his acting portfolio. According to a new report from Deadline, Punk has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy The Bodyguard. The film is led by Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl) and Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) and is based on Katherine Center’s 2022 bestselling novel of the same name.

Punk—credited under his real name, Phillip Jack Brooks—will play a character named “Doghouse,” described as a physically intimidating member of the security detail known for his loyalty and sense of humor. He joins a supporting ensemble that includes Andie MacDowell, country star Walker Hayes, Noah LaLonde, and Toby Sandeman.

The film centers on a no-nonsense bodyguard (Meester) assigned to protect a charming but vulnerable action star (Padalecki) from a stalker during the holidays. The actor convinces his protector to fake a relationship to keep his family from worrying during a visit to Montana. The movie will be directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, with a screenplay written by Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith.

This marks yet another major project for Punk outside the ring. He is currently appearing in theaters as the voice of Officer Zebroski in Disney’s animated hit Zootopia 2, starring alongside Roman Reigns. On television, Punk recently completed a recurring role in Season 1 of the Syfy series Revival. His next acting appearance will be in the indie horror-thriller Night Patrol, set for a theatrical release on January 16, 2026.

Despite his increasingly busy Hollywood schedule, Punk remains one of WWE’s top stars. He is the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion and most recently headlined Survivor Series: WarGames this past Saturday at Petco Park in San Diego.

Punk continues to balance two high-profile careers—one in the ring and one on screen—with no signs of slowing down.