John Cena Sr. Reveals Who He Wants For John Cena’s Final WWE Match

During an appearance on All Axxess Entertainment, John Cena Sr. spoke candidly about his son John Cena’s upcoming retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

When asked who he would like to see the 16-time world champion face in his final bout, Cena Sr. didn’t hesitate to rule out one of WWE’s most dominant stars.

“Well, it certainly wouldn’t be Gunther, that’s for sure. I don’t think that’s a wise move, and I don’t think the fans would enjoy it. Personally, Gunther does not need the rub. And by the way, I’ve never been a fan of this idea that on the way out you must put somebody over or ‘pass the torch.’ I don’t know where that’s written in professional wrestling.”

Cena Sr. argued that if anyone believes in the “torch passing” concept, that moment already happened.

“If we’re going to use that analogy, Cena already passed the torch to Cody Rhodes. He beat him for the title, then gave it back. They embraced, Cody was teary-eyed—the torch was passed.”

He added that Cena has already elevated numerous talents throughout his career, including Dominik Mysterio.

“I think Cena has already given rubs along the way, especially with Dominik Mysterio. That was a tremendous moment, and their second match will be another big rub.”

Cena Sr. then offered his personal list of dream opponents for his son’s final match—starting with a legendary name he wishes could return.

“Who else do I think he should face? I really wish Kurt Angle were able to get back in the ring, because Cena vs. Angle would be an outstanding final match. I’ve always believed that Baron Corbin should not have been Angle’s retirement opponent—it should have been Cena.”

He went on to name several other standout possibilities:

“As for who I’d like to see Cena face: Kurt Angle (if it were possible), Adam Copeland, Chris Jericho, and a wild card: JBL. Those would be my four choices.”

With Cena’s retirement match drawing near, fan speculation continues to grow—and Cena Sr.’s comments add yet another layer to the ongoing conversation about who should share the ring with John Cena one last time.