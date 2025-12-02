WWE RAW After WrestleMania – John Cena Rumor Killer

A viral image circulating online has sparked confusion among WWE fans regarding the date and location of the Raw after WrestleMania. The graphic—designed to look like an official landing page from WWE.com—lists the episode as taking place on “Monday, April 21” at 4:30 PM from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While the page appears legitimate at first glance, a closer look confirms it is outdated rather than a leaked listing for 2026.

The clearest giveaway is the date itself. The image lists “Monday, April 21,” but in 2026, April 21 falls on a Tuesday. WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and 19, 2026, meaning the Raw after WrestleMania would logically take place on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The date shown in the viral graphic—Monday, April 21—matches the 2025 calendar instead.

The confusion is understandable. Both WrestleMania 41 (2025) and WrestleMania 42 (2026) are taking place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Raw after WrestleMania 41 was indeed held at the T-Mobile Arena on April 21, 2025. It now appears the circulating landing page is either an active leftover from last year or a cached page still being picked up by search engines.

Another clear sign the page is old is the heavy focus on John Cena, who appears in the graphic wearing his “The Last Time Is Now” branding—his official retirement tour slogan for 2025. Cena previously confirmed his in-ring career will end in December 2025, with his final match scheduled for December 13.

In short, there is no evidence this viral image reflects WWE’s actual plans for the 2026 Raw after WrestleMania. Instead, it appears to be a leftover or cached page from the 2025 event that resurfaced and spread across social media.