Early Betting Odds Released For CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker WWE World Title Match

Reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is set to defend his title against “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker on the January 5th episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

The event will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, marking the show’s first anniversary on the streaming service.

Early betting odds for this championship match have been released, favoring CM Punk to retain his title. The odds indicate that Punk has a 64.3% chance of defeating Breakker.

This match was announced by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman during a segment on last Monday night’s post-WWE Survivor Series: WarGames episode of RAW.

During the segment, Breakker delivered a promo expressing his frustration about how easily he pinned Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames. He called Punk a “soft ass b***h” and claimed that Punk was no different from Seth Rollins.

Breakker also mentioned that Punk attempted to break his neck at Survivor Series. He vowed to ruin Punk’s life and career, recalling a moment when Punk congratulated him backstage at WrestleMania 41 and challenged him, saying, “Let’s see if you can cut a promo with the big dogs now.”

Breakker concluded by stating he had delivered the promo and that Punk would soon be looking up at him as the new champion.

You can check out the current betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

“The Best In The World” CM Punk (c) -180 (5/9) vs. The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker +140 (7/5)