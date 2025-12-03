WWE Content Set To Leave Peacock

According to PWInsider.com, WWE programming, particularly the WCW content, is set to be removed from NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service starting Wednesday, December 31st.

The report also noted that while some fans have mentioned that WWE and ECW-branded content is listed as expiring soon, they have not yet seen specific expiration dates for that content.

WWE and NBCUniversal signed a multi-year agreement in January 2021, making Peacock the exclusive streaming destination for WWE programming in the U.S.

Earlier this year, WWE reached a deal with ESPN to make the ESPN App the new streaming home for its premium live events. This deal began ahead of its originally announced date with last September’s WrestlePalooza 2025 PLE.

WWE started migrating its WWE Network content to Peacock in March 2021. At that time, PWInsider.com reported that the existing WWE Network/WWE content library was set to expire in March 2026. However, it now appears that some of this content will be expiring sooner than expected.

Wrestling fans will have limited time to catch up on older WWE shows on Peacock before the WWE library is removed from the platform.

Other shows in the WWE library available on Peacock include Championship Wrestling from Florida, Mid-Atlantic Wrestling, World Class Championship Wrestling, Mid-South/UWF, and Smoky Mountain Wrestling.

Additionally, original WWE programs, such as documentaries produced by WWE Studios, are available on the platform.