Backstage Update On Nikki Bella’s WWE Future Following Survivor Series

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella challenged Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer for her championship at Survivor Series: WarGames this past Saturday night, but was unable to capture the title.

This defeat led fans to speculate whether Bella would transition to a part-time schedule or step away from the company entirely.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE currently has no plans for Bella to leave television. Meltzer explained that although the match layout gave the impression of a brief comeback angle, this perception does not align with information from internal sources, which state that Bella is “not going anywhere.” He confirmed that Bella will continue to make regular television appearances.

The Survivor Series: WarGames event marked Bella’s fifth consecutive loss since WWE Clash in Paris.

In a backstage interview following the pay-per-view event, Bella addressed her future in WWE.

She acknowledged the defeat but emphasized that she is not finished yet and will return soon.