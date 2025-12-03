Nikki Bella Says She Wants A Rematch Against Stephanie Vaquer

This past weekend at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella fell short in her attempt to dethrone Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. However, Bella is already pushing for a rematch against La Primera.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Bella stated, “I want a rematch! When my face heals this week, I will be more than ready! Her foot?! The ref! That match was mine! That title is mine!”

It remains uncertain if Bella will be granted a rematch soon, but despite her loss, she claimed that the WWE Universe hasn’t seen the last of her following the match at Survivor Series.

Additionally, it was reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bella will continue to appear regularly on WWE TV after Survivor Series.