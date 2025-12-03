WWE NXT Results – December 2, 2025

WWE NXT Results 12/2/25

WWE Performance Center — Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Women’s Iron Survivor Summit

AVA set the stakes; the winner at Deadline becomes No. 1 Contender to the NXT Women’s Title. Sol Ruca vowed to reclaim her peace by winning at Deadline. Jordynne Grace promised to run through a wall this time. Lola Vice said Vice City is inevitable and she’s been robbed too often. Kendal Grey acknowledged the underdog tag but thrives on big moments.

Kelani Jordan called the field “stand-ins” and herself the “standout,” mocking Sol’s knee and everyone’s failures.

Jacy Jayne crashed to bury the field and gloat as champion; Kelani pie-faced Jordynne and a brawl cleared Fatal Influence from the ring.

Thea hyped Joe Hendry’s Cena shout-out. Arianna Grace & Channing Lorenzo mocked their Gold Rush loss; Thea challenged Arianna for tonight.

Security kept Kelani and Jordynne apart. AVA booked Fatal Influence vs Sol/Lola/Kendal later tonight after Jacy’s repeated meddling.

First Match: Thea Hail (w/ Joe Hendry) vs. Arianna Grace (w/ Channing Lorenzo)

Boop → lockups → Arianna took over with a neckbreaker and corner offense. Thea rallied: suicide dive, Exploder, Sliding Boot. Channing tripped Thea; Hendry Standing Ovation-ed him on the apron. Arianna’s O’Connor roll failed and Thea snapped on the Kimura for the tap.

Winner: Thea Hail via Submission

Parking Lot kerfuffle: Chase U nearly clipped OTM; Mr. Chase scolded his guys.

Feature clip: more John Cena x Tom Rinaldi (full interview drops Dec 8).

AVA’s Office: Team Talk + Stakes

AVA huddled Hendry, Je’Von Evans, Leon Slater, Myles Borne vs DarkState strategy. Tonight’s main event stakes: whoever scores the fall picks their Iron Survivor entry number; if DarkState wins, Dion Lennox chooses.

Second Match: Josh Briggs vs. Tavion Heights

Pre-bell brawl. Briggs mauled the shoulder; Tavion fired back with throws, lariats, and near falls (Leg-Capture Suplex). A chain tease got removed; Briggs kicked the back of the head and finished with the Clothesline From Hell.

Winner: Josh Briggs via Pinfall

Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame Showdown

Izzi framed her turn as “correcting a mistake,” claiming she made Tatum champion and took it all back at Gold Rush. Challenges Tatum for Deadline: “I end the version of you that refused to evolve.”

Tatum admitted fear—of who she’ll become without Izzi—and promised to make Izzi feel all her pain in San Antonio.

Women’s locker room: Sol apologized to Zaria for missing last week; Zaria iced her out and refused to corner her tonight. Wren Sinclair promised to support Sol.

Third Match: Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne/Lainey Reid/Fallon Henley) vs. Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Kendal Grey (w/ Wren)

Wild apron dives early (Vice senton, Henley ring-post 619, Jayne cannonball, Sol Orihara Moonsault). Heat on Kendal until Vice’s hot tag (triple hip attacks). Chaos cascade; Jayne’s Rolling Encore missed the kill. Sol Ruca ducked and hit the Sol Snatcher for three. Post-match, Zaria speared Kendal; Sol shoved Zaria and Lola separated them.

Winners: Sol Ruca, Lola Vice & Kendal Grey via Pinfall

NXT Anonymous: Je’Von and Ricky Saints traded playful barbs—Je’Von declared it’s his year; Ricky pegged him as Iron Survivor favorite.

DarkState backstage: Dion Lennox eyed singles gold; Oba Femi warned him not to get ahead of himself. Dion promised a “sneak peek” tonight.

Fourth Match: OTM vs. Chase University (w/ Andre Chase)

Fast start for Chase U (stereo tope suicidas), then OTM’s size took over. Connors’ hot tag ran wild, but OTM snagged both students mid-air and smashed them, finishing with In The Mud.

Winners: OTM via Pinfall

Parking Lot: AVA confronted Ethan Page about dodging defenses. Page bragged—until he spotted La Yesca and Mr. Iguana drove off in his car.

Breaking: Ethan Page vs. Mr. Iguana for the NXT North American Title added to Deadline.

Shiloh Hill vignette.

WWE LJN figures now at Target.

Fifth Match: Joe Hendry, Je’Von Evans, Leon Slater & Myles Borne vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox/Osiris Griffin/Saquon Shugars/Cutler James)

Stip: The fall-winner picks their Iron Survivor entry number (or Lennox picks for DarkState if they win).

Back-and-forth sprint: Hendry suplex power, Slater speed, Evans air, Borne grit. DarkState’s control stretches featured apron bombs and corner mauling. Hot stretch—Evans hit Stage Dive, Springboard Clothesline, and OG Cutter false finish. Melee everywhere: Hendry fallaway slam, Slater Swanton 450, then Myles Borne tagged in and drilled Borne Again for the win.

Winners: Hendry/Evans/Slater/Borne via Pinfall

Resulting Perk: Myles Borne chooses his Iron Survivor entry number.

NXT Championship Contract Signing: Ricky Saints & Oba Femi (Deadline Opener)

Oba vowed the burdened ruler from No Mercy is gone—this Ruler destroys Saints and erases him as a mere footnote.

Ricky acknowledged the pressure and the “what if I don’t” voice, then doubled down: there’s an exception to the rule—and to The Ruler—named “Absolute” Ricky Saints.

AVA announced: for the first time, the Men’s NXT Title opens a PLE. Intense face-off to close.