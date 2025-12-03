LA Knight Talks Potential Match With John Cena

WWE star LA Knight appeared on an episode of RAW Recap to discuss various topics, including his victory over Jey Uso.

Knight said, “Man, it’s like my career just kind of — it rhymes a lot. I won’t say that it repeats, but it rhymes a lot. And what ends up happening is — again, it always feels like there’s force is trying to tug at the cape a little bit and keep Superman down. But at the end of the day man, I don’t know how to quit, I don’t know how to stop. And when you have that kind of a determination, there’s no way that you can stop me from rising. Now look, there’s always gonna be bumps in the road, everything’s not gonna go perfect. But at the end of the day, I’m a little beat up. All power to Jay Uso, he definitely brought it out there. Damn, I mean on the brink of the win, he hit the splash right there. And just with that little boost of adrenaline, I was able to pull out the little roll-out.”

On what facing John Cena would mean to him:

“Look, I know everybody out there kind of does the whole thing of like, ‘Oh you know, it’d be great to be John Cena’s last opponent,’ and this and that. I got all respect in the world for John Cena and everything that he’s done. The greatest of all time? Yeah, he might be. And if that’s the case and if that’s what we’re saying here, my thought is — at first I thought, ‘I’m not really a dream match guy.’ I don’t care about that. I’m here to make money, I’m here to win championships if I’m honest. Let me just be a 100% transparent with you. At the same time, I appreciate everything that’s happened. I appreciate the fact that when I go out there, everybody jumps outta their seat and they say ‘Yeah!’ Because they just can’t help it. They’re feeling that kavorka, that’s what it is. And I appreciate the hell outta that. But at the same time, I gotta look at this like a business, because that’s what it is. And so for me, it’s a matter of fact that John Cena [is the] greatest of all time. And if I end up in that ring with him and I get the 1, 2, 3 — or who knows? I’m not a submission guy, but if I make the guy submit, I don’t know if that makes me the greatest of all time. But I gotta be damn moving in that direction, wouldn’t you say? That’s here my head is.”

