Corey Graves Back On NXT Commentary As Booker T Misses Show

Tuesday night’s WWE NXT Deadline go-home episode featured a notable absence as WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who typically provides commentary alongside Vic Joseph, was not in attendance.

In his place, Corey Graves returned to the NXT commentary team to partner with Joseph.

Graves had previously served on the NXT commentary team for the first half of the year alongside Booker and Joseph. However, in September, he transitioned to the SmackDown commentary team with Michael Cole.

Throughout the year, Graves has taken on commentary duties for all three WWE brands and also handled the English broadcasts for AAA events.

Additionally, he and his wife, former WWE star Carmella, welcomed their second child in October.